In the midst of negotiations between the Major Leagues and the Players Association, a total of 40 Major League players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The figures were released USA Today in a report.

It was learned that members of the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Angels, the Philippines philippines and the Houston Astros they have the virus,

While the Toronto tiles and San Francisco Giants They were forced to close their training camps after people connected to the teams showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

On Friday night, the majors indicated that all training camps had to be closed to prevent the spread of the virus.

The league ordered that all spring training facilities be closed and thoroughly cleaned, while new health protocols between Major League Baseball and the Players Association are determined.

The report of USA Today indicates that the large number of people involved at all levels of an organization such as Big leagues suggests that more positive cases will inevitably emerge as testing continues in the coming days, weeks, and months.

It indicates that even after a more concrete set of health and safety protocols are established, the coronavirus threat will hang over any baseball we see in 2020, including the open-ended question of what will happen if an outbreak occurs across the team. .

While the MLB Network indicates that beyond the complicated negotiations that are taking place, the owners, the Big leagues and players should work to combat the “common enemy” by coronavirus.

