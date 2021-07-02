Fortune teams up with Jordi Alba to overtake Spain

07/02/2021 at 6:28 PM CEST

In an isolated play and with a good dose of luck, Jordi Alba has advanced to the Spanish team in Saint Petersburg. A distant shot after a rebound on the front hit him in the body of Zakaria and completely diverted the trajectory. Sommer has been unable to do anything and Luis Enrique’s team has achieved 0-1 against Switzerland in these quarterfinals of the European Championship. After conceding the target to the Spanish defender in the first instance, UEFA finally scored the Swiss player’s own goal.

The side of L’Hospitalet, which lost ownership to Croatia to the detriment of José Luis Gayà, has been claimed. The second captain of the ‘Roja’, MVP of the second game of the group stage against Poland, is one of the footballers with the most ancestry in the locker room and is having a good tournament. The Barça player plays his 77th match with Spain against the Helvetians.

Jordi Alba’s first goal with the Spanish team came in the 2012 Eurocup final against Italy (4-0). The Catalan made it 2-0 up in the 41st minute.