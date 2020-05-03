INEGI revealed that from January to March of the current year, GDP contracted 1.6 percent compared to the previous quarter

Although he said that still you can’t sing victory because the most difficult stage for the country’s economy is coming due to the coronavirus COVID-19, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador luckily she said the drop of the Gross domestic product (GDP) was not greater in the first quarter of 2020.

This Thursday morning, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) revealed that from January to March of the current year, GDP contracted 1.6 percent compared to the previous quarter, this is its third fall in quarterly periods in a row.

“Some predicted that the drop would be greater and fortunately it was not; 1.6 in relation to the previous quarter of last year, ”said the federal president during his press conference from the National Palace.

According to INEGIIn its annual comparison, the Timely GDP Estimate, with seasonally adjusted series, presented a real decline of minus 2.4 percent in the trimester in question. That is, it is the third consecutive contraction of the GDP in the quarter and the largest since third quarter 2009.

By components, the GDP of the Secondary and Tertiary Activities During the first quarter of 2020, it fell by less than 1.4 percent individually, while that of the Primary activities It increased 0.5 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter.

In addition, in the first three months of the year, the industry as services fell 1.4 percent.

The federal president emphasized that despite the health contingency, the collection until April will have an increase in real terms which will be beneficial for the public finances.

He affirmed that his government is prepared to face the economic crisis, privileging non-indebtedness, not increasing taxes and giving support to those most in need.

“It is not singing victory because the most difficult comes, the quarter May-June-July, also if it is extended August-September-October, but we have a strategy, we have already decided not to resort to debt, we decided not to increase taxes,” he said.

