Fortuna-Díaz for interim WBC title on July 9 in Los Angeles

The WBC has confirmed that the now vacant WBC interim lightweight title will be up for grabs when former world champions Javier “Abejón” Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) and Joseph “Jo Jo” Díaz Jr. (31 -1-1, 15 KOs) meet on July 9 in Los Angeles, California. Fortuna was originally scheduled to face Ryan “Kingry” Garcia for the interim title that Garcia then held, but that fight was called off when Garcia withdrew due to mental health issues. Fortuna, ranked WBC # 3, and Diaz, ranked WBC # 4, will now clash for interim title recognition.