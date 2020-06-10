Fortnite is one of the most popular games of the moment. Since it was launched by the Epic Games company, his characteristic style of play It has attracted players of all ages to become a worldwide phenomenon. Despite the fact that many years have passed since he came into the world, many players continue to get on the bus to become the only survivor, and that is why with the arrival of the new season many are eager to know everything What is going to happen.

Currently it is close to the premiere of its new season, the third in its chapter 2. Although its launch would take place on June 11, out of respect for the racist act that occurred in the United States, Epic Games decided delay the new season until June 17. This also caused the “The Device” live event to be delayed, from which all kinds of theories are emerging.

If the arrival of the new season came out the theory of a wet mapof this event there a new theory on the reappearance of a character: the visitor. This new theory, so popular with gamers, says that the visitor would return during the event “The Device”. Thanks to it, a crack will open in the dam of the current map, and with it everything will begin to flood until creating the map of season 3.

Fortnite | Epic Games

To arrive at this theory, the players relied on Jonesy’s visions, in which a kind of crack is seen on a dam, and visitor recordings in Season X of Fornite.

Although this theory has sufficient foundations even to explain the possible change of the map, nothing is confirmed at the moment. This is a simple player theory, so we will have to wait until the 15th June to see what happens in this event.