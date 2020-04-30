Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Fortnite received new content today with its 12.50 update. Most of the tweaks and what’s new came to Battle Royale mode, but there are also surprises for players who enjoy Save the World.

The company released pirate-themed content for that mode, so there will be special weapons and characters. Epic Games presented all the news that will be available this weekend in the title.

Pirates arrived at Fortnite: Save the world

The first novelty is the character Beard Blake black patch. The hero’s standard benefit is Ahoy, Sailors, which will increase the damage caused by cannonballs by 20%.

Your commander buff will give 40% more power to that weaponry. In addition, it will make R.O.S.I.E. fire up to 25 cannonballs, ensuring plenty of damage. Another attraction of the Beard Blake black patch is that by eliminating enemies, there is a 5% chance of finding a treasure. In this way, objects such as a stick leg, coconuts or cannonballs can be obtained.

As if that were not enough, 2 powerful bows will arrive: Gunpowder Barrel and Xenon Bow. The first of them is explosive and will arrive with the Beard Blake black patch on May 1 at the store.

The Xenon bow is now available as part of the Flame Core set. Finally, we have the character Ramirez Bucanera, who for each certain number of shots with Left-handed and right-handed will invoke a cannonball that will do 51 damage.

Ramirez Bucanera will be available from May 8. Below I leave you a gallery with images of all the news to Save the World.

This is what Fortnite news looks like: Save the world

Epic Games reported that it had to postpone the new narrative events of the modality. This due to the current pandemic that prevents the various voice actors participating in the title from doing their job.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and mobile. Find more information related to the Battle Royale on this page.

