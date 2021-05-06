‘Fortnite’ would return this year to iOS, but not as expected

The topic of the moment, at least in the video game industry, is the trial between Apple and Epic Games, which has allowed us to see information that is not usually public. Although everything indicates that both companies are far from reaching an agreement that resolves their differences, it is possible that Fortnite returns to iOS this year; specifically during the second semester. Mind you, not in the way many expect.

Last November we let you know that GeForce Now, the streaming video game platform of Nvidia, made its debut on iOS. From that moment, it was speculated that Fortnite could return to Apple devices through the aforementioned service. Now, however, the very Nvidia confirmed to iMore that the battle royale will be available on GeForce Now, possibly in October 2021..

Now GeForce Now, like xCloud and Stadia, works through Safari on iOS. The reason? Apple puts too many obstacles for companies to deploy their services as native, standalone applications. Despite the technical challenges involved in adapting the experience to a browser, Nvidia ensures that is working closely with Epic Games to offer the mobile version of Fortnite. In fact, they currently work on touch controls.

Fortnite will offer touch controls in GeForce Now

Both Nvidia and Epic Games are aware that streaming video games are best enjoyed by connecting a controller. Nevertheless, the case of Fortnite is special, as those who play it on smartphones have adapted very well to touch controls. The only downside, of course, is that offering these features delayed the launch of the battle royale. And although the goal is to have it ready in October, they still cannot guarantee it 100%.

“Together with the amazing team at Epic Games, we are working to enable a touch version of Fortnite, which will delay the availability of the game. While the GeForce Now library is best experienced with a controller on mobile devices, touch controls are the way more than 100 million Fortnite players have built, fought and danced their way to ‘Victory Royale’. Amit Goel, Director of Product Management, Nvidia

Will GeForce Now be the only option to play Fortnite on iOS? At least this moment there is no other alternative in sight.

