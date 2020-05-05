By Sebastian Quiroz

05/04/2020 1:31 pm

One of the aspects most affected by COVID-19 in the video game industry has been the eSports scene. Because large gatherings have been banned almost everywhere in the world, physical tournaments have been canceled. Recently, Epic Games announced that the Fortnite World Cup would join this group.

Many eSports events have moved online, but the global nature of the Fortnite World Cup makes it a challenge, because some players would probably have better connections than others, which would make the event unfair. This is what the official Fortnite Twitter account commented on the matter:

“For the rest of 2020, all Fortnite contests will be held online. Due to the limitations of online competition between regions, there will be no Fortnite World Cup in 2020. “

Physical Events – For the rest of 2020, all Fortnite competitions will be held online. Due to the limitations of cross region online competition, there will not be a Fortnite World Cup in 2020. – Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 30, 2020

On the other hand, this was the response of Epic Games in this regard:

“We don’t know when a return to major world events in person will be practical, but we look forward to hosting some form of the Fortnite World Cup in 2021.”

Epic Games described their plans for online events, such as third-party tournaments and Fortnite Champion Series. The Fortnite Champion series will return “every season for the rest of 2020,” Epic said. The company added that “it will iterate on formats to improve player experiences.”. Cash Cups will continue “on a routine basis”, with the developer also iterating over the point system and tournament structure.

On similar themes, Party Royale mode is now available in Fortnite. Similarly, more than 27 million people attended the Travis Scott concert in Fortnite.

Via: Fortnite

