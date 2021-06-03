‘Fortnite’ will have improved graphics in its PC version

‘Fortnite’ keeps going strong and announces improved graphics on its PC version. They will be available with version 17.00 of the video game, which will arrive next week. In this way, the platform will have new “epic adjustments” and higher specifications prior to the arrival of season 7.

As reported by the developers, ‘Fortnite’ will have more realistic effects in Creative and Battle Royale modes. Players using the epic graphics settings will notice the improvement in fire and explosions, as well as clouds and storms. The game also promises “higher quality of shadows” and other improvements related to post-processing (dispersion, lens flare).

The improved graphics of ‘Fortnite’ will be reflected in the different levels of settings. While the “lows” and “mediums” will remain unchanged, the so far known as “epics” will become “highs.” With version 17.00 of the game, the new “epic” section will require a more powerful PC.

What does my PC need for the improved graphics of ‘Fortnite’?

According to Epic Games, the updated specifications for the improved graphics in the new Epic settings are:

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x or equivalent RAM: 16 GB or better VRAM: 4 GB or more GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or equivalent Storage: NVMe SSD Operating system : Windows 10 (64-bit).

‘Fortnite’ clarified that minimum specifications will remain the same. For its part, the recommended features from version 17.00 will be an Intel Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz processor, 8 GB of RAM, 2 GB of VRAM and GPU with DX11 equivalent to Nvidia GTX 960 or AMD R9 280. In Regarding the software, from now on it will be recommended to use Windows 10 (64-bit), although it promises to maintain optimal performance in Windows 7 and 8, also 64-bit.

The seventh season of ‘Fortnite’ will arrive next Tuesday, June 8 and several new features are expected, beyond the improved graphics. Meanwhile, players enjoy the peculiar appearance of UFOs that abduct players. It is not known very well what this unique addition to the video game is about, but there may be more clues soon.

