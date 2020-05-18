Except for another surprise, the impressive presentation of the demo of Unreal Engine 5 It will be the most outstanding news of the week in the world of video games. Epic Games took advantage of the Summer Game Fest to announce the new version of its development tool, making it clear that it will be available until 2021. As expected, Fortnite will be one of the first games – if not the first – to make the jump to Unreal Engine 5.

Fortnite will be adapted to Unreal Engine 5 in mid-2021, reported Epic Games

Through a statement on its official website, Epic Games noted that Fortnite will be adapted to the new graphics engine in the middle of the following year, although they did not specify a specific date. Of course, they pointed out that the battle royale will be available for launch on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Surely its visual section will not have too many differences with the current consoles, but that could change when migrating to Unreal Engine 5.

However, it is still too early to discuss the technical developments in Fortnite in the next generation. In fact, due to his “cartunezco” visual style it probably won’t tap the full potential of the graphics engine. The game, despite being far from offering a photorealistic experience, if its lighting would be improved. One of the main innovations of Unreal Engine 5 is Lumen, a technology of global lighting to generate diffuse interreflections with infinite bounces.

It should be noted that the shared demo run in real time on the PlayStation 5. Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, assured that it is a fully playable demo (gameplay) on the next Sony console. However, it will always be up to developers to take advantage – or not – of new technologies. It will be interesting to know what the first proposals will be, apart from Fortnite, that will see the light thanks to Unreal Engine 5. We are talking about the most popular graphics engine in the industry.

Fortnite in the next generation

Fortnite, despite remaining the most popular battle royale today, keep adding competitors trying to take the throne from him. This year it debuted Call of Duty: Warzone, which at the time of writing this publication has more than 60 million players. Will it be a battle that will continue on the next generation consoles? Everything indicates yes.

