In the last hours, we had a first approach to the new Unreal Engine 5. It is the engine on which several of the video games developed for the next generation consoles will be based. We speak for example of Fortnite PS5 and Xbox Series X, but there are many other interesting examples,

Such consoles will enjoy the advantages of this new platform, the one chosen by the studio developed by Epic Games to adapt some of its most successful titles to its superlative hardware. Among them, the battle royale that has around 350 million active players.

Therefore, taking advantage of the occasion, the firm has dropped some important information about the future of Fortnite PS5 and Xbox Series X. The great news is that their adaptations will be available from the official launch of each machine. Releases that, remember, are planned for the last quarter of 2020.

Indeed, although the current installment of Fortnite has been created from Unreal Engine 4, the company’s engineers will be in charge of adapting this battle royale to the potential of the new machines from Sony and Microsoft. By the middle of next year, 2021, the migration to the new engine should be finalizing.

What does this mean? That we will notice a better performance, in addition to much more achieved graphics. Even, we have already observed some little things. Lumen technology, which provides lighting changes in more realistic motion scenes, will be one of the main protagonists of the generational leap.

Other details of Fortnite for PS5 and Xbox Series X

An issue that is surely of vital relevance for gamers who spend hours and hours on Fortnite: all the progress made will remain in their accounts. That, regardless of whether they run the title on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X as soon as they purchase it.

In fact, Epic Games It is intended to make it easier for users to enjoy the game on multiple devices at the same time, which is called cross-play. If you have a console, a computer and a smartphone, your progress should be assured. In other words, reflect on each device simultaneously.

For Fortnite, who is going through chapter 2 of the second season, it is the confirmation that he still has a long way to go. At least, a whole new generation of consoles.

Want to see what Unreal Engine 5 looks like in action? Enjoy the video released about it!

Share it with your friends!