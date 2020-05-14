Good news for all lovers of Fortnite. The most popular Battle Royale of the moment will come with Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, the new consoles of Sony and Microsoft.

Both consoles could reach the end of 2020 and with them it would already be available Fortnite. Through a statement from Epic Games, it was announced that the title could be enjoyed with the new teams of Sony and Microsoft.

Right now, Fortnite Chapter 2 is in season 2 of his battle pass, but Epic Games He noted that there will be more news about the arrival of this title on the new generation of consoles in the coming months.

Similarly, Epic Games explained that his Fortnite, in 2021, will use Unreal Engine 5, the studio’s new graphics engine.

Today we are pleased to confirm that Fortnite will be coming to next-gen consoles since its launch. This is the same Fortnite you know and love, ready to take full advantage of the newer consoles. We will migrate Fortnite to Unreal Engine 5 in mid-2021, “he says. Epic Games.

However, the study indicated that no further details can be shared in this regard; The only thing that is certain is that more powerful hardware will allow it to improve the performance and image quality.

This means that there will be no new version of Fortnite, it is not a new game, but will only be optimized to harness more power with PS 5 and Xbox Series X.

It should be clarified that Fortnite It will continue to be available on platforms that are already playable: PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Android and iOS smartphones.

Epic Games will work so that the progress of our account, and all the objects acquired and associated with it, are maintained when we want to log into the game on PS5 and / or Xbox Series X.

Best of all, there are plans to have crossover play between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X along with the rest of the versions.

These are, roughly speaking, all the key points that Epic Games has commented regarding the next generation version of consoles from Fortnite. There are not many surprises, except for the graphics engine.