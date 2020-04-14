Epic Games continues to work to improve the Fortnite: Battle Royale experience. This is why it will soon receive a new update and we already know when it will arrive.

According to Epic Games, version 12.40 of Fortnite: Battle Royale will be released tomorrow, Wednesday, April 15. The company reported that before the update is available there will be a maintenance process starting at 1:00 AM, Mexico City time.

It is important to note that Epic Games has not revealed what are the news that will come to Fortnite with its version 12.40. On the other hand, the news that the game will receive are also unknown.

Hi there! v12.40 is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15. Downtime begins at 2 AM ET (0600 UTC). pic.twitter.com/zbEVYzXdJg – Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 14, 2020

That said, we must remember that, according to dataminers, one of the news of the next patch for Fortnite could be a very effective weapon against helicopters. You can learn more about it here.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android devices. You can learn more about the popular Epic Games game by clicking here.

