Notimex.- The Fortnite game has a worldwide audience of over 200 million active users per month, making it attractive to cybercriminals looking to reap economic or sexual benefits from users.

According to data from Eset, a company dedicated to cybersecurity, this game has around it an entire ecosystem in which cybercriminals obtain clean money by selling accessories or virtual coins in the game, which are previously acquired with credit cards stolen.

The investigation carried out around the game showed that on the Dark Web, criminals offer accounts, including email addresses, passwords, accesses to emails associated with the game and receipts for purchases made, by a value of 150 dollars, and they accept PayPal, WebMoney and Bitcoins as payment.

According to information provided by the cybersecurity company in the past 60 days, Fortnite’s top 50 items raised $ 250,000 on the e-commerce website eBay.

However, cybercriminals who haunt online gambling are not only looking for a financial gain, as in some cases they are also seeking sexual benefits by tricking their victims into taking intimate pictures in exchange for accounts, or in some cases criminals extort money. his victim.

To prevent minors from falling into this type of deception, it is important that parents are attentive to the way they relate to online games.

In addition to avoiding easy trails when accessing these types of games, since buying accounts you participate in the illegal activities that criminals benefit from.

