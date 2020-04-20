What several leaks and rumors had already anticipated was confirmed: Travis Scott, the famous rapper, will have a special event in Fortnite: Battle Royale. In it there will be a virtual concert in which his new song will be presented.

Through a statement, Epic Games announced that Astronomical will take place from April 23 to 25. This is an “extrasensory experience” built from scratch for Fortnite and inspired by Cactus Jack, the record label founded by Travis Scott.

For Epic Games it is very important that everyone who wants can enjoy Astronomical. It is for this reason that the event will have different dates and times to avoid problems and that more people can access.

You can check the schedules below:

Thursday, April 23 – 6:00 PM, Mexico City time.

Friday, April 24 – 9:00 AM, Mexico City time.

Friday, April 24 – 11:00 PM, Mexico City time.

Saturday, April 25 – 10:00 AM, Mexico City time.

Saturday, April 25 – 5:00 PM, Mexico City time.

Travis Scott content coming to Fortnite

That’s not all Epic Games has in store, as it also revealed that Travis Scott is the newest addition to the Idol Series.

This means that players will have the opportunity to get rapper-based customization content. So from April 21 you will have the opportunity to get costumes, gestures and even a hang glider and free loading screens.

That’s not all, since from tomorrow you will find more free equipment inspired by Astronomical. To achieve this you will have to complete a series of challenges.

And to you, what did you think of all these news? Will you see the Astronomical event? Tell us in the comments.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android devices. You can know more about this popular game by clicking here.

