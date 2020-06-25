The chosen films are: “Inception” (2010), “Batman Begins” (2005) or “The Prestige” (2006)

The tapes will be screened in Fortnite’s Master Party mode on Friday, June 26.

The developer of the popular video game Fortnite, Epic Games, reported that will screen some films by acclaimed film director Christopher Nolan in Fortnite Battle Royale’s Master Party mode

Last month, Fortnite changed the history of video games, when the new trailer for “Tenet” was released on its platform, Nolan’s next movie.

In addition to that, it was confirmed that some of his previous films would be screened within the game itself, the films chosen are: “Inception” (2010), “Batman Begins” (2005) or “The Prestige” (2006).

Get ready for Movie Nite at Party Royale 🍿 This Friday, June 26, grab some popcorn and catch one of three full-length Christopher Nolan feature films depending on your region! Check out showtimes and what’s playing in your country here: https://t.co/ke3bN7WYuP pic.twitter.com/4Md15S9qI2 – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 24, 2020

The tapes will be shown in Fortnite’s Magisterial Party mode on Friday, June 26, but it will depend on each country in which they are located. users to see one of the three, for rights reasons.

“The movie you can see depends on your country and, unfortunately we could not include all countries in these functions. We believe that the idea of ​​getting together with friends and family at Party Royale to see a movie is powerful and exciting, and we are exploring ways to increase global engagement in the future, ”Epic Games said in a statement.

For example, in the United States the movie that can be seen is “Inception”, the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, among others.

Party Royale is a non-violent mode or social space within Fortnite created in April 2020 for the purpose of players celebrating and sharing, without the need to fight or compete. It is there that Fortnite broadcasts concerts by artists such as Travis Scott and Diplo; trailers and videos. But it is the first time in the history of the game that will broadcast a full movie.

