Fortnite announced a series of rapper performances Travis Davids in an event that will be known as Astronomical. The American artist will release a brand new track, so it will take advantage of the popularity of Fortnite and the coronavirus quarantine so that several can listen to it.

The Astronomical event will be similar to other live concerts that we have seen in Fortnite and to ensure everyone’s participation, they proposed different schedules for players to attend.

Those who live in Spain They can connect at midnight and 3 PM on April 24 or 4 PM on April 24. For players of Mexico The most accessible times will be Thursday, April 23 at 5 PM, Friday, April 24 at 10 PM, or Saturday, April 25 at 4 PM.

As usual, Fortnite will also release some accessories and special items to commemorate the event. The most obvious will be the travis scott costume, which will be available in the Store from April 21, along with new gestures.

April 21 also more free gear will be unlocked By completing a series of Astronomical challenges, these include a new gesture, a banner, and a graffiti. Those who attend the concert will be able to get the hang glider Astroworld Cyclone and two free loading screens

The doors will open 30 minutes before the show, though there is a limited number of attendees so if the maximum capacity is exceeded, you must go at another time or enjoy it through streaming from one of the famous Fortnite players, such as Ninja or SypherPK.

With Astronomical, Fortnite continues to be a benchmark for making new announcements. Perhaps the most remembered event was the concert of DJ Marshmello that managed to bring together 10 million people simultaneously, thereby achieving the record for the biggest concert ever. Another special event took place during the premiere month of Star Wars: Skywalker’s Rise, in which J.J. Abrams invited everyone to see an unpublished scene within the game.

Quarantine by coronavirus and social distancing has caused many artists look for alternatives. Some have seen Instagram Live as the best option to hold concerts, although Fortnite is still a great stage due to the number of simultaneous people who can access the content.

