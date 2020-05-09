Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Yesterday was a special day for the entire Fortnite community. Epic Games recently decided to open a space dedicated to special Battle Royale events. Thanks to this, millions of players were able to enjoy a great concert full of lights and electronic music.

As we mentioned days ago, the company prepared a show with the participation of Steve Aoki, deadmau5 and Dillon Francis, who played for about 1 hour on the Party Royale stage.

This is how the new Fortnite concert was lived

The concert took place yesterday night and marked the official opening of Party Royale. Players entered the Battle Royale a few hours earlier to obtain the Neon Wings backpack, the event’s special item.

If you did not have the possibility of adding it to your inventory, take into account that you can do it until 9:00 AM, Mexico City time, on Monday, May 11. Dillon Francis started the party and later gave way to Steve Aoki.

The concert closed with a special set from deadmau5, who made the entire game community dance. If for some reason you missed the event, take into account that it will be repeated today.

Epic Games confirmed that the community will be able to go back to Party Royale and watch the show at 1:00 PM, Mexico City time. The company is expected to reveal how many players watched the event early next week. Below is a video of yesterday’s concert:

A huge thank you to everyone who came to the live Party Royale Premiere! And the party is not over yet, catch the rebroadcast coming up May 9 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT / 4 AM AEST pic.twitter.com/zwvfFut5KD – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 9, 2020

As you know, it is not the first time that such an event has been held in the Battle Royale. There was a recent Travis Scott concert, while Diplo made a surprise presentation to the community.

One of the first Fortnite concerts was given by Marshmello. In fact, clues to his possible comeback were recently found with another show and new DJ-themed items.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and mobile. Find more information related to the Battle Royale on this page.

