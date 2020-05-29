For years, Funko has been dedicated to making some of the best figure collections of our favorite characters. In its line we find each jewel that we do not hesitate to at least check the price. But there are also times when the catalog falls short for video game lovers.

Fortunately, this is over. Funko is about to release a new collection that includes iconic characters from great video games: Fortnite, The Last of Us, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima and BloodBorne.

As reported by the Gameinformer portal, this new collection inspired by the heroes of PlayStation that surely is already making you eyes will be available from next August 18 for a price of $ 11.99 (as 267 Mexican pesos).

The line is luxurious. Over there we can see Kratos from the God of War saga, Joel from The Last of Us, the skull from Fortnite and Jin Sakai protagonist of Ghost of Tsushima. His photos are watered by this note.

Behold here, lovers of these worlds. They don’t have to wait until August 18 to have them. That release date is exclusive to the PlayStation lineup. Funko’s official Twitter account revealed that there are several figures that you can purchase at once. Here we leave you some of the Funkos that can already be bought with the leftover trash.

Funko E3 2020 Exclusives: Pop! Games – Fortnite

Available now: https://t.co/aaX112Mlys@E3 @GameStop @EpicGames @FortniteGame #gamestop #epicgames #fortnite # FunkoE3 # E3 #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/uGZzJOZAd2 – Funko (@OriginalFunko) May 26, 2020

Funko E3 2020 Exclusives: Pop! Games – The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim

Available now: https://t.co/MDqLkndqnD@E3 @GameStop @BethesdaStudios #gamestop #bethesda #skyrim # FunkoE3 # E3 #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/dmtdGyttra – Funko (@OriginalFunko) May 26, 2020

Funko E3 2020 Exclusives: Pop! Games – Diablo

Available now: https://t.co/1Ib3sTDHoe@E3 @GameStop @Blizzard_Ent @Diablo #gamestop #blizzard #diablo # FunkoE3 # E3 #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/sG0WeiC7gg – Funko (@OriginalFunko) May 26, 2020

Funko E3 2020 Exclusives: Pop! Games – Witcher 3

Available now: https://t.co/LHPlgYKBA6@E3 @GameStop @CDPROJEKTRED @witchergame #gamestop #cdprojektred # witcher3 # FunkoE3 # E3 #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/X8zjqwC39x – Funko (@OriginalFunko) May 26, 2020