For cerebral the premiere of Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, Fortnite: Battle Royale had a special Star Wars event with everything and lightsabers. If you loved using that type of weapon, you’ll be delighted to hear that it returned for a limited time to Epic Games’ Battle Royale.

Through a Twitter post, Epic Games reported that the Light Knows are back in Fortnite. This to celebrate that May the 4th will take place, a celebration also known as Star Wars Day.

The bad news is that, for the moment, Epic Games hasn’t revealed for how long lightsabers will be available in Fortnite: Battle Royale. So, if you want to have fun with these objects we recommend entering a game as soon as possible.

That said, there are dataminers who estimate that they will be active until May 6. This according to information found by dataminers.

Feel like a Jedi as Lightsabers have returned for a limited time! Drop in game now and show off your skills. pic.twitter.com/koN5fGFc0i – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 3, 2020

Another opportunity to buy Star Wars skins

The good news for Star Wars and Fortnite fans does not end there. We say this because the skins of The Rise of Skywalker that arrived a few months ago to the game will be available again in the Battle Royale store.

In case you don’t know, the Star Wars skins that came to Fortnite allow your character to look like Rey, Kyrlo Ren, or a Sith Trooper. So, we are sure that more than one will be interested in having them.

Fulfill your destiny. # StarWarsDay is almost here and the Rey, Kylo Ren and Sith Trooper Outfits are back in the Shop! pic.twitter.com/YXC2DMuO6O – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 3, 2020

And what did you think of this news? Are you excited for the return of this content? Tell us in the comments.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You can learn more about this popular Battle Royale by clicking here.

