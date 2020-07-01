Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The world of Fortnite has evolved in different ways over time, and Epic Games managed to endow the map with secrets and things to do that go beyond the Battle Royale. After the flood that marked the end of Season 2 and the start of Season 3 of the Second Chapter, the map underwent some changes and this also means that there are new things to discover that will give you interesting rewards.

A report from Fortnite Intel revealed the existence of a point on the map of Fortnite: Battle Royale that can make you earn 25,000 XP points and make you feel better because you will receive this reward as thanks for your help. From the start, you must go two quadrants north of Arenas Ardientes, near the lighthouse; Right there you will find an island with survivors who seek to rebuild their community after the flood.

Once you are on this island, it will be enough for you to approach them having more than 100 wood for them to take it and in return they will give you XP to accumulate 25,000. It is worth mentioning that there is no loot on this island, so all you can do is get experience.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and mobile. In this link you will find all the related information, such as the details about the arrival of a Captain America skin.

