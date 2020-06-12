Epic Games has decided to postpone, once again, the arrival of the third season of content for ‘Fortnite’. Confirmed the displacement it has been announced that the update of the game will arrive on June 17 to all the platforms where the Battle Royale is distributed. The first breach of deadlines took place last April: The season was scheduled for the 30th of this month, but ended up moving until June 4 and later on the 11th of this month. On all occasions, the need for more time was alleged to guarantee the correct development of the content.

Now, the reason for the move until June 17 is different. Epic Games has followed in the footsteps of other companies and has decided to support the protests taking place in the United States. “The team is really looking forward to advancing with Fortnite, but we have to make up for season 3 launch over time so the team focuses on themselves, their families and communities“

“The latest events are a forceful reminder that injustices are still present in our society, from the rejection of the most basic human rights to the impact of racism both subtly and totally openly against people of color. We are well aware of the pain that our friends, family, team members, players and communities are feeling these days. We believe in equality, justice, diversity and inclusion; core values ​​that are above any policy“highlights a statement published on its website.

In addition to the new season, Epic Games has also postponed the game event ‘The Device’, which has been relegated until Monday, June 15. Recently, Activision also postponed the launch of the new season of content for ‘Call of Duty’ And Sony decided to delay the presentation of the games for PS5, an event that will finally be held on June 11. As for the famous video game, remember that you can play ‘Fortnite’ for free on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 Launch Trailer