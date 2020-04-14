Do you play Fortnite: Battle Royale? Are you enjoying your current season? No matter what your answer is, we have information that interests you: Epic Games announced that Season 2 of Chapter 2 of their Battle Royale will last longer than expected.

The thing is, Fortnite: Battle Royale Season 2 was originally scheduled to end on April 30. This will not happen and the current season of Battle Royale will run until June 4.

It should be mentioned that, for the moment, Epic Games has not explained what is the reason why the current season of Fortnite: Battle Royale will be extended. That said, we imagine that this is a situation related to COVID-19.

Chapter 2 – Season 2 has been extended. Plenty more coming this season: fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP & more! Additional info here: https://t.co/H5Obesm3qf – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 14, 2020

What will happen to the current Fortnite Season?

Undoubtedly, the extension of the season is news that raises many questions. After all, what is Epic Games going to do to keep players interested? As explained by the company, there will be several news.

While Epic Games did not go into detail, it did point out that there will be great content in the coming weeks. For example, the company promised that there will be updates that will bring fresh gameplay. In addition, there will be surprises, new challenges and experience bonuses.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android devices. You can learn more about the popular Epic Games game by clicking here.

