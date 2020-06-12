The launch of the third season of Fortnite it is making to wait. Originally, the update was planned to be released on April 30. But Epic Games has been delaying its launch on multiple occasions.

Finally, the mysterious event of the third season of Fortnite will take place on the day June 17. We have come across many theories about what might happen and how the game map will change. And now, a leak reveals some very interesting details about this new season of the shooter Battle Royale.

The 3rd season will introduce changes in The Agency

A few days ago we were talking about a fun trick that allowed players to access the secret chamber of The Agency using a curious glitch, without using an access card. Today, we will return to this base of operations on the central island of the map. And it seems that the third season of Fortnite will bring some news to The Agency …

Twitter user amrsatrio has found a series of files related to the third season of the game and wanted to share the leak with fans of the title.

The latest leaks suggested that the Agency building would be partially destroyed during the event. Now, new images confirm this fact and other changes.

Among these new changes in The Agency, highlights a hidden hatch to be discovered just below the statue which is inside the popular fortress. We do not know more details about this passage that will reveal a hole in the ground. But some players believe that it will form a fundamental part in the third season and that it could explain the events of the destruction caused in The Agency.

“A look at the destroyed ground of The Agency, related to the event.”

Another Twitter user known as Sizzy, a specialist in leaks from Fortnite, has wanted to go one step further and has recreated the images found in the archives of the third season of Fortnite. He has recreated the Agency textures so we can get a good look at the secret hatch that will open on the floor of the fortress. Look look!

I decided to recreate and texture Agency Hole umap with armisto photos, this can be not perfect because like always I do that in Unreal Engine 4, I hope you like it. 🔥

«I have decided to recreate and texture the hole of The Agency on the map with the photos of Armisto, it may not be perfect because as I always do with Unreal Engine 4, I hope you like it.

The images recreated by Sizzy show that the hole – or rather, the hatch of the passage – forms a perfect circumference, implying that it is a secret place that has always been present under the statue of the fortress of La Agencia. Also, it seems that the images reveal that the space in that area is much larger than in the second season …

So far, more details are unknown about this mysterious passageway of The Agency. We don’t know if this hatch will finally have any practical use or if it’s just a new item with only one visual functionality on the Season 3 Fortnite map. But most likely, this novelty will lead players to a new point of interest that will offer more curiosities about the history of The Agency.

More details on the third season of Fortnite

A recently leaked image shows us the iconic Fortnite battle bus flying over an immense ocean and, in the distance, you can see a small island with three palm trees.

This image corroborates many other rumors that hinted that the third season of the title will be inspired by the pirate era. So, we are likely to end up seeing Sunken ships, treasures, new maritime vehicles, tropical islands and new construction materials for shelters. Who knows!

As an additional contribution, some players have wanted to point out that the island of the three palm trees that appears in the leaked image of the third season looks very suspiciously like the island that appears in a hilarious video published on the official YouTube channel of Fortnite. In it, we saw a character asking for help from a bus that was flying over the area, before accidentally shooting him with a flare.

You can see it here:

An easy victory! It definitely looks a lot like the island in the leaked image …

Finally, other leaks suggested that the third season event could bring a great storm that will alter the map, possibly it is a huge tsunami and a flood. Furthermore, new diving animations have also been found in the Fortnite archives, confirming all previous theories.

As is often the case with these types of Fortnite leaks, we don’t know if these changes will finally be executed by Epic Games. The developer company may still change its plans before the second season ends and the new update is released.

Recall that the launch of the new update for the third season of Fortnite will take place the next day June 17, 2020. Less than a week left to attend the exciting event! What do you expect from the new season of the video game?

▪ Release date: 07/25/2017