Shoot, build, survive and dance. The cocktail of the formula Fortnite it is proving to be completely fireproof. Epic Games is not only releasing new content periodically, but it also cares about hosting amazing events like Travis Scott’s recent concert. The next stop for these special occasions already has protagonists, and that is that a new Fornite concert with artists like Steve Aoki or Deadmau5.

With the success of the recent concert, it was expected that those responsible for the popular battle royale would move again soon. In fact, it was precisely due to the success of registered players during the event, which is why Epic has announced another one in the same vein. As collected on GameRant, the next Premiere of Fiesta Royale mode (Party Royale) will be held on May 8 at 21:00 ET (03:00 on May 9 in Peninsular Time) and will feature virtual performances of Dillion Francis, Deadmau5 and Steve Aoki.

In addition to that, those who cannot be for that celebration, Fortnite will offer a second pass the next day at 2:00 p.m. ET (that is, on May 9 at 20:00 in Peninsular Time). A good opportunity to disconnect from confinement and have fun in a virtual environment thanks to this new modality installed in the game. What makes Party Royale mode peculiar is that it is designed so that players gather without fighting and they can chat quietly, or enjoy shows like the one that is coming.

One of so many novelties that arrive and are about to arrive at the video game. Epic Games continues to strengthen its titan with increasingly different and original proposals.

▪ Release date: 07/25/2017