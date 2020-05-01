.. – Video game developer Epic Games announced Tuesday the launch of “Chapter 2” of the hit video game “Fortnite,” drawing the attention of hundreds of millions of gamers around the world as it tries to stem the wave of defections to rival games like “Apex Legends. “And” Call of Duty “.

Fortnite has been out of the game since Sunday and players had no choice but to stare at a black screen after an end-of-season event in which their island was sucked into a black hole.

The new version of the game includes 13 new locations, a water game in which characters can swim, fish and ride a boat, as well as new places to hide and a host of new avatars and weapons.

The changes, labeled #FirstDrop, were well received by players, with “Fortnite is back” being one of the most searched terms on Twitter in the United States with 13,000 tweets.

Fortnite and its main rival, “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” (PUBG) by the Chinese company Tencent, popularized a concept of survival game in the style of Battle Royale, in which 100 players are thrown on an island to fight each other to death.

Fortnite earned $ 2.4 billion in revenue in 2018, more than any other title, according to data from consulting firm Nielsen.

The runaway success of these two games prompted Electronic Arts to launch its Apex Legends, with a similar theme, earlier this year, and competition continues to grow.

The mobile version of Activision’s “Call of Duty” franchise, launched on October 1, already accumulates 125 million one-time downloads and more than $ 28 million in gross player spending, according to data website SensorTower.

The same page shows that spending on Fortnite has dropped 23% since the launch of Call of Duty.

