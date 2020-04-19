Fortnite: Battle Royale has used your popularity to host cool events to pamper your community. One of the most striking has been a concert that the famous DJ Mashmello held and it seems that we will soon have another similar one. We say this since it is said that they are already building a stage for such an event.

What happens is that HYPEX, a renowned Fortnite: Battle Royale dataminers, discovered that a concert stage is being built in Fortnite: Battle Royale. According to their data, this enclosure will be located on an island that is very close to Sweaty Sands.

Do you want to see it? You can check the images below:

The Travis Scott concert stage is getting build next to Sweaty Sands! [📸: @ImEntoYT] pic.twitter.com/TEpN9HWbg5 – HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 19, 2020

Travis Scott could give a concert in Fortnite

But whose next Fortnite concert will be? At the moment there is nothing confirmed. However, there are a lot of clues that seem to tell us who will be the next artist invited to Fortnite.

We say this since skins were found since February that seem to indicate that Travis Scott will have an in-game event. Thus, everything seems to indicate that the next Fortnite concert will be this rapper and that the event will be focused on Astroworld, his third study material.

And you, are you excited for the new Fortnite concert? What other musician would you like to see in the Battle Royale? Tell us in the comments.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. You can know more about this popular game by clicking here.

