Fortnite became one of the most popular video games of this generation by accounting 350 million registered users. Epic Games confirmed the data on its Twitter account and with this figure and to get an idea of ​​the impact, the game outperform Netflix and Disney + together if we consider the subscribers.

Almost three years after its launch, the popular battle royale already has more users than other games like World of Warcraft and League of Legends, although it is still far from 600 million PUBG. It is worth mentioning that these are numbers of registered people and not of active users per month, a figure not released by Epic.

In April alone, Fortnite players accounted for 3.2 billion hours in-game. To celebrate this milestone and the arrival of the Master Party mode (Party Royale), its creators announced a special concert for this weekend with djs Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5.

‘Fortnite’ will debut its new modality with a special concert

Master Party will debut on May 9 at 3 AM, Spain time (8 PM on May 8 in Mexico). The modality will put aside the weapons, and instead we can have fun at the concert and other activities that the developers have prepared.

Those who log into the game between midnight on Saturday, May 9 and 4 PM on Monday, May 11 will receive the Neon Wings accessory. Outside the main stage, players will be able to access the Free Fall Cracks to avoid obstacles, regattas in Fish Stick and collect objects in La Plaza.

In case of not being present during the live concert, users will be able to connect on May 9 at 9 PM, Spanish time (2 PM in Mexico), to enjoy a broadcast of the show that will last an hour.

Fortnite special events have been well received and the clearest example of what can be done outside of the usual competitive mode is the travis scott concert. According to Epic Games, the American rapper’s Astronomical event gathered 12.3 million players concurrently. The closest reference is the Marshmello concert, also in Fortnite, with 10.7 million viewers.

