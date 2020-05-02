F

Ortaleza demonstrates the Mexican startup Econduce that continues to grow with its electric scooters. Apparently, the firm will open stations in the colony Naplesas well as covering the entire area of Polanco in the short term, the From the valley Center and South. Three years ago, the firm began operations with 50 scooters and currently number 500 in the Central area, from The most to Colonia Del Valle Norte.

OR

portunidad to continue growing in our country sees the US firm FedEx. This week one more import flight was added in Mexico, which will directly connect the United States and the 220 countries in which the company has a presence, through its World Distribution Center located in Memphis, Tennessee. In early 2017, FedEx Express inaugurated the import flight at the International Airport of Queretaro, to strengthen the connection network.

R

the chain of cinemas Cinépolis launched a chatbot in Mexico, which is a robot or a virtual agent that simulates human conversations and has natural language processing in Spanish, to serve the clients of the film firm. The plan will not remain only in the national market, the company is considering introducing this technology in the other 13 countries where it has a presence, where they would start with small tests. Cinépolis has cinemas in markets such as Spain, India and the United States.

B

good news at the firm Starbucks, who reported its quarterly earnings, exceeding analysts’ forecasts for Wall street. This is the last report under the presidency of Howard Schultz. During his two terms at the helm of the company, (1986-2000 and 2008-2017), Shultz catapulted her onto the international scene and consolidated her as a power. After resigning last December as CEO, he served as president, a position he left on June 25.

AND

On Wednesday of last week, Facebook lost about $ 120 billion (triple what it’s worth Ford Motor Company) in value after it reported a slowdown in the growth of its users and their income. It is true that it is a lot of money, but, make no mistake, it is not the beginning of the debacle for the social network, which did not lose a single penny, only stopped earning money at the rate it used to. Various analysts are still bullish on the stock.

S

If there is any doubt about the power of video games, here is a note: Fortnite, the game phenomenon of the moment, made Epic, the firm developed it, earned $ 8.5 billion during the quarter and skyrocketed the value of the company from $ 5 billion to $ 8 billion. It is a title that sells 2 million dollars every day. The unusual? Is free. The 125 million players pay for virtual things in-game, like dances to celebrate a victory. Wow.

Confidences is a collective effort of the Forbes newsroom. The information or facts reported, as a result of the journalistic investigation and those reported, do not represent a Forbes Mexico.