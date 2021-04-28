Fortnite generated its highest revenue thanks to PlayStation 4

In a few days the announced trial between Apple and Epic Games will begin, and new details are known every moment about the relationship between both companies and their products. Among so much information related to the confrontation in court, there was a striking fact. Despite the fact that Fortnite for iOS generated multi-million dollar figures, PlayStation 4 was the platform that produced the most revenue for Epic Games between 2018 and 2020.

In fact, the version of the video game for iPhone or iPad was one of the least raised in favor of its developers. The data is derived from court documents with statements by representatives of Epic Games, disclosed in the last hours and analyzed by The Verge. According to Apple, in the two years prior to its withdrawal from the App Store, Fortnite generated $ 700 million via iOS users.

However, from the study that created the video game they clarified that only 7% of Fortnite’s total revenue came from Apple’s mobile operating system. The real “goose that laid the golden eggs” was PlayStation 4. Sony’s console was responsible for 46.8% of the money that entered Epic Games from Fortnite, between March 2018 and July 2020.

In the same time period, Xbox One originated 27.5% of Fortnite’s total revenue. For their part, the versions for Nintendo Switch, Android and PC shared the authorship of the remaining 18.5%.

According to Joe Babcock, former CFO of the game developer company, the month-over-month comparison placed iOS always behind the other platforms in terms of money generation. The only one he could beat was Android.

That the success of ‘Fortnite’ does not depend on iOS, it gives oxygen to its creators

That PlayStation 4 generated more than 45% of Fortnite revenue between 2018 and 2020 has made the legal battle between Epic Games and Apple more meaningful. Clearly, the studio does not depend on iOS (as well as Android) for its video game to be successful. That gives you enough freedom to take a bellicose position against practices that you consider unfair.

On the other hand, the developer company has already flaunted its great relationship with Sony. This even translated into a couple of million-dollar investments on the part of the Japanese corporation. As long as Fortnite money keeps flowing thanks to PlayStation, Epic Games will have your economy secured for a long time.

