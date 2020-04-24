Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Epic Games continues to support the competitive community of Fortnite: Battle Royale, its popular game. Now he did it by announcing the Fortnite Champion Series Invitational, a tournament that will have millionaire awards and talented participants.

The Fortnite Champion Series Invitational will be a tournament with a prize pool of $ 2 MDD. The best players of the Battle Royale in recent months will be invited to it. As you can imagine, they will fight to survive and get as many points as possible to win.

But who will be the guests? There are no names yet, but we know they will be chosen this way:

Top 100 FNCS Players Season 2 Episode 2 on PC

Top 100 players of the FNCS Season 2 of Chapter 2 on consoles and mobiles

Top 100 FNCS Players Season 1 Episode 2

Top 100 FNCS Players of Season X

Up to 100 players invited by Epic Games

That’s not all, since Epic Games will also allow players to qualify for the tournament. In fact, on May 2 an open qualification system will begin for everyone in the Champion League. The top 100 players from each region in this qualifier will be able to participate in the event.

It is worth mentioning that the Fortnite Champion Series Invitational will be an individual tournament. So, if you want to be one of those who can participate, polish your skills in this game mode.

The FNCS Invitational will take place from May 8 to 24.

And you, are you excited for this tournament? Will you participate in it or will you only see it? Tell us in the comments.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You can know more about this launch by clicking here.

