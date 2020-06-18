The arrival of Fortnite to Nintendo Switch It was a shock for the followers of this title in particular and of Battle Royale in general. Since then, many updates, improvements and changes have made the Kyoto version of the hybrid one, despite the usual technical limitations, one of the most stable. Being able to enjoy, as in the rest of the platforms, bombs like the end of the first chapter and the presentation of its second installment.

Now, on the occasion of premiere of the third season of its chapter 2In NextN we have decided to recapitulate to explain carefully what all their news consists of. Inside trailer!

Fortnite season 3 arrives wet

Finally, the rumors, leaks and delays have given way to its final release. Season 3 of episode 2 of Fortnite makes an appearance with important and succulent news. And it is that, at a glance, we can see a quite palpable change in your game map. And that map has been flooded, making many of the usual locations somewhat more isolated. Flooded the map, our ability to move is consequently limited. Something that comes to supply with new means of transport such as sharks (we will need a fishing rod and some skill to hunt them) or the boats themselves. On the other hand, the development team has commented that during the next few days the water level will go down, revealing new and varied locations.

As expected, Fortnite has announced that it will gradually bring out new weapons and items. Something that, as usual, probably implies the disappearance of a few others. And since we update weapons, we will also have new enemies, as well as a wide assortment of challenges to take into account.

The King of the Seven Seas … from Fortnite

As we are used to by the boys and girls of Epic Games, the season premiere comes accompanied by a new battle pass (available for 950 turkeys) and its famous protagonist. If in the previous chapter the latter was Deadpool’s thug, now it’s the turn of the King of Atlantis,Aquaman! Character that, as you will be imagining, can only be unlocked after completing the different challenges of the current season.

As if all this were not enough, the update, available for the Nintendo Switch, incorporates corrections to various problems, such as those derived from the appearances on the island portals or those caused by the texture loading process itself. Of course, it also comes from the hand of some other problem that is already in the correction phase

Have you been able to keep an eye on these first bars of season 3 of episode 2 of Fortnite? What did you think? We await your impressions and comments on the forum.

Source: Fortnite

