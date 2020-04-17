Deadpool joined the Fortnite pitched battles a few weeks ago. Thanks to the collaboration between Epic Games and Marvel, Battle Royale players were also able to unlock a special skin that shows the antihero without a mask.

As it was thought, the surprises related to Deadpool are not over yet, as the companies prepared another exclusive skin for the character. It is a costume that shows Deadpool as part of X-Force.

This is how you get the X-Force skin for Deadpool in Fortnite

Just like getting past cosmetic items, the X-Force skin for Deadpool is unlocked by completing new weekly challenges. Don’t worry, because here we tell you how to overcome challenges.

The first test is to find Deadpool’s shorts. To do this you must go to the Agents section to visit Midas this time. You’ll find the garment right on the couch behind Midas.

The second challenge is just as strange, as to complete it you will have to find Deadpool’s pants and use the salute emote to pay tribute. The pants will be tied to antlers pretending to be flags.

The pants will be located in 2 different locations on the map: Monte Kay and Sweaty Sands. Below I leave you images that show where the objects are to overcome the 2 challenges and get the new skin:

Deadpool pants location

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and mobile. Find more information related to the Battle Royale on this page.

