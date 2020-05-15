It is still one of the most played titles of the moment and, although its popularity has decreased a bit thanks to the arrival of new titles in the genre, as is the case of Call of Duty: Warzone, the truth is Fortnite: Battle Royale it’s still a title that draws millions of simultaneous players every day. The popularity of the Epic Games game is far from declining and, in fact, it is likely that in the coming months this popularity will increase, being one of the first confirmed games for the next-gen.

Yes, Epic Games has confirmed that when new generation consoles hit the market, PS5 and Xbox Series X, they will do it with Fortnite under their arms. It will be a launch game, although details are scarce for now, such as a possible crossplay functionality with PS4 and Xbox One users. Therefore, this Christmas and if there are no unexpected delays, many Fortnite players will be able to enjoy it on their brand new consoles.

DualSense, the PS5 controller | Sony

Fortnite: Battle Royale will have improvements on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Of course the premiere of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X indicate a generational leap that will be revealed, for example, in the graphic aspect of games. Yesterday we knew the new development tool of Epic Games, the Unreal Engine 5 video game engine. This engine will be launched next year, being designed to take full advantage of the new consoles and new PC hardware. It is the most popular commercial video game development engine on the market, making it one of the biggest sources of income for Fortnite parents.

Epic Games knows it and that’s why it is inevitable that Unreal Engine 5 and Fortnite end up holding hands … The study has confirmed that Fortnite: Battle Royale will be released on next-gen consoles using its current engine, Unreal Engine 4, but over time it will be changed to Unreal Engine 5, notably improving its graphics section. This major update to Epic Games battle royale will take place in mid 2021, for the moment without further details.