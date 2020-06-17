After Deadpool, Epic Games has chosen the DC Comics marine superhero as a new character for the Battle Royale.

Although it has been made to wait, the new season of Fortnite is here, one of the most popular games in recent years with more than 350 million players. Season 3 of Chapter 2 comes full of very interesting news, such as the new skins available in which a character stands out with solvency: Aquaman, King of the Seven Seas.

The early leaks, in which even Jason Momoa – actor who plays the DC Comics superhero – has been implicated, allowed us to see a preview of the new costumes of the popular Battle Royale. Now, after the premiere of Season 3, we can already show you all the skins that you can get throughout the new installment.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3: all available skins

With a patch update to version 13.0, Fortnite welcomed the third season of Chapter 2 this June 17. One of the first things we look at is the skins, the costumes with which you can dress the character with which you are going to play the game. For example, in late 2019 Fortnite released the Rey, Finn, and Sith Trooper skins from Star Wars so that fans of the George Lucas saga could play with their favorite characters.

Season 3 comes with new skins that you will be wanting to get, and among which Aquaman stands out. Following in the wake of Deadpool’s incorporation, Epic Games has decided to once again have a superhero among its characters. Aquaman’s presence is ideal as this new installment of Fortnite begins with good part of the flooded island.

Along with Aquaman, King of the Seas, we can find other characters like Fade, who has made a long journey from home; Siona, an astronaut in a lost world; Jules, an engineer with a halo of mystery; the Jonesy diver, which returns to Fortnite; Ocean; a warrior who will not stop fighting until victory is achieved; or Kit, in command of a mechanical body.

As we can see in the image, published by the well-known Fortnite HYPEX filter on Twitter, there are still skins to know. However, we can already see the appearance of other characters like Eternal Knight, Wave Breaker, Trench Trawler, Ghost Hush, Swamp Stomper, Ghost Beach Brawler, Shadow Beach Brawler, and Scarlet Serpent.

As in previous seasons, the skins of this new installment also they have variants that you can get. Although some objects have not yet been revealed, we can see how Siona will be available with several different astronaut helmets, or some of the wings that you can use to fly. Click on the images in the gallery below to see the variants of the new skins in full size.

In the previous images you can also discover some of the new Battle Royale celebrations, those that have a high chance of becoming viral in the coming weeks. Remember that the price of the Fortnite Season 3 battle pass remains the same as in previous editions: 950 paVos for the « normal » version and 2,500 paVos for the « Battle Bundle » edition.

Without further delay, we let you get to the limit with the new and highly anticipated installment of Fortnite. Season 3 of Chapter 2 is already here, and with it, as we have seen, a wide variety of skins that are waiting for you already.

