Epic Games has just confirmed that the current season of Fortnite will run for a few weeks. Players wonder what the company plans for the rest of Season 2 of Chapter 2, as Deadpool, its most anticipated content, is finally available.

Apparently, the studio already has everything planned and clues indicate that it is preparing a great surprise for the entire gaming community and fans of Marvel characters. We tell you this since dataminers found information about special skins that could reach the Battle Royale.

It seems that Epic and Marvel are preparing another collaboration for Fortnite

After analyzing some files of the game, various dataminers discovered indications of a content pack related to X-Force, the popular team of mutants that has had various formations.

According to the details, Epic Games and Marvel are working on the arrival of at least 3 X-Force members to the Battle Royale. Each of them would come with a skin, a pickaxe and a glider. The first of them would be Cable.

Also, images of a skin of Domino and another of Psylocke were found. For now, there is no more information about this content, so we do not know its release date and the tentative price it will have in the store. Below I leave you a gallery with images of the leaked skins:

This is how the X-Force skins for Fortnite: Battle Royale look like

It is important to mention that Epic Games has not confirmed or hinted at this content for the game. Surely soon we will have more information about the X-Force skins, which could well reach the Battle Royale this season.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and mobile. Find more information related to the Battle Royale on this page.

