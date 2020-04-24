Yesterday the first Travis Scott performance was held at Fortnite. The rapper delighted the Battle Royale players with a concert that left many of his fans surprised and satisfied.

Epic Games once again managed to gather millions of players during a Fortnite event. However, Travis Scott’s presentation broke records, as it was one of the celebrations with the most attendees and spectators in the history of Battle Royale.

Travis Scott event at Fortnite was a success

Players and streamers from all over the world gathered at Arenas Ardientes, a location where Epic Games set the stage for the concert. After the show, the Battle Royale registered a huge number of concurrent players.

According to Epic Games, more than 12.3 million players witnessed Astronomical. Many believe that the event far surpassed Marshmello’s concert long ago.

Thanks to Travis Scott, Fortnite broke its record for concurrent players of all time, which is certainly a great achievement for Epic and its community. The concert will be repeated several more times. Here you can find out the days and times that you can see it.

As part of Astronomical, the studio also prepared special cosmetic content for Travis Scott. In the store you can find various special skins, but it is also possible to unlock content by attending the concert or completing challenges.

This concert is not expected to be the last big event of Season 2 of Chapter 2 of Battle Royale. In case you don’t remember, the current stage of the game will last longer than expected, so it will still be active for a couple of weeks.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and mobile. Find more information related to the Battle Royale on this page.

