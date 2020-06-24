The quarantine has opened online worlds that a few months ago were unthinkable as great music festivals on YouTube with iconic artists like Paul McCartney. However, Fortnite has been bringing music and the online world together for years and plans to continue along that line. Today, the video game announced a new Master Party featuring Diplo, Noah Cyrus, and Young Thug.

The history of Fortnite and music goes back a little over a year ago. For example, Rivers Cuomo presented an island as part of promoting their album, The Black Album, In early 2019. For those same dates EDM producer Marshmello released his own concert within the video game.

But the day that everything changed was when Fortnite took the idea of ​​the virtual concert to the next level with the concert of Travis Scott Astronomical that connected more than 12 million people to see its premiere in April 2020.

Drop in at the Magisterial Party and dance until you drop … because Thomas Wesley has come to town. @diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley alongside guests @noahcyrus and @youngthug LIVE on the main stage on June 26 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT. pic.twitter.com/yLxWAjsVWS – Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) June 23, 2020

Two months after that spectacular event, Fortnite is more determined than ever to continue with these musical shows. After introducing Season 3 of Chapter 2, “Spalshdown”, the first Master Party in this new field with the popular DJ who will be releasing his new album “Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley” along with Noah Cyrus and Young Thug takes the headlines.

When and at what time do I connect, Sopitaaaas?

Through its social networks, Epic Games has just announced that its new Master Party is going to be held this next June 26 at 8 p.m. Mexico City time. And as you already know if you are a true fan of Fortnite and music, all you have to do is enter the new game mode, Master Party, and head to the main stage.

As has become a custom in recent months, these presentations end up cluttering up servers. Why always We recommend that you enter at least half an hour before the event and secure a place in the first row. For now we leave you the video that how the party with Travis Scott was put so that they are getting excited.

