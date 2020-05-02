Currently the most played and most successful video game in the world is Fortnite, a Battle Royale that has become the preferred product of gamers and not so gamers. His fame has surpassed barriers, becoming a hot topic.

So much is its popularity that in sports we see the great stars celebrating their triumphs with the famous celebrations of the characters in the video game. Fortnite is not a fad.

In this context, the NFL decided to sign an alliance with Epicentro Games, the company in charge of creating this video game, to unite these two worlds. This is the first time that Epic Games has signed an agreement with a professional sports league.

The union will begin on November 9 when gamers can acquire the equipment and other items related to the NFL in Battle Royal Item Shop. Once the player acquires the NFL team jersey that will be available in the store, he can characterize it to his liking with numbers and any of the 32 teams in the league, for both male and female characters.

These will be available starting at 7 pm on November 9 and can be purchased in the game’s local currency, the V Bucks.

Brian Rolapp, Chief Media and Business Officer at the NFL, stated that this agreement represents a great opportunity for the millions of NFL fans, who are regular players of this game, to express their fanaticism for this sport in addition to serving as an exhibitor to reach those who are not yet fans of American football.

For his part, Mark Rein, co-founder of Epic Games, acknowledged that there are football fans within his company, so it was impossible to miss the opportunity to let Fortnite players represent their favorite team in the game.