When Epic Games announced a series of Travis Scott concerts in Fortnite, the expectation of his community grew like foam. The reason? Millions of players are confined to their home due to the coronavirus pandemic, so most of them had enough time to enjoy the event from start to finish. In addition, the company established schedules by region, which allowed more people to join its proposal.

Fortunately for Epic Games, the appearance of the American rapper was an absolute success. Just at the first concert, Travis Scott reunited 12.3 million players concurrently, a brutal number. In fact, it would be difficult to find another video game that has achieved such a feat. Fortnite itself accumulated 10.7 million viewers at the Marshmello concert held in February 2019, but its record was buried this weekend.

According to the data shared by the company, 27.7 million unique players participated throughout Travis Scott’s five concerts. The event was enjoyed a total of 45.8 million times. Although other battle royale like Call of Duty: Warzone continue to grow at an impressive rate, they are still far from offering special events at the Fornite level. Both the game and the rapper were trending on Twitter in different countries of the world, including Spain and Mexico.

Thank you to everyone who attended and created content around the Travis Scott event! Over 27.7 million unique players in-game participated live 45.8 million times across the five events to create a truly Astronomical experience. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/LSH0pLmGOS – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 27, 2020

Everyone expected Scott to appear on a small stage mounted on the map, but it was not; the North Carolina studio had preparing a amazing visual spectacle. Surprisingly, a huge structure filled with light effects emerged in the sky, and the rapper made an appearance a few seconds later. However, Travis came as a giant being, so the entire map became his stage.

Regardless of whether you like the singer’s music or not, there’s no denying that the experience Fornite offered was epic. Evidently, the event shot viewers of many streams on YouTube and Twitch. Adding the numbers of both platforms, in the first concert there were 3 million users witnessing the show. Without a doubt, the battle royale manages to excel in every new event. You can relive the event below:

