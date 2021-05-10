Fortinet Introduces New Solutions to Protect 5G Environments | News | Safety

Fortinet has announced the launch of the new FortiGate 7121F Y FortiExtender 511F-5G to secure and accelerate the adoption of 5G. Powered by the firm’s proprietary SPU ASICs, the 7121F offers the highest performance security required for 5G networks and enterprise zero-trust access, while the 511F-5G provides wireless WAN connectivity for SD-WAN and SASE solutions. .

In order to John Maddison, Product EVP and CMO at Fortinet “Fortinet has invested heavily in the development of its 5G security offering. By offering the fastest NGFW in the world, we help service providers to secure radio and Internet interfaces achieving a price-performance ratio 10 times above the current market benchmark. In addition, the new 5G FortiExtender provides more WAN connectivity options and is fully integrated into the FortiGate SD-WAN policy engine. “

FortiGate 7000 Series.Wider attack surface

5G technology will enable transformation and innovation for both companies and mobile network operators (MNOs). To unleash its full potential, a new 5G ecosystem, consisting of industrial control and operational technology (OT) providers and public cloud providers, is being developed to create new suites of applications and services that will drive this industry transformation. industrial. This expanded 5G ecosystem introduces additional perimeters and expands the digital attack surface, posing new cybersecurity risks. These risks need to be addressed to avoid business interruptions and ensure low latency and high reliability and scalability without sacrificing end-to-end security and compliance.

To meet this challenge, the new FortiGate 7121F consolidates network and security through a security-oriented approach to deliver complete visibility, highest scalability, and advanced security to protect business-critical applications in the ecosystem. Distributed and hybrid 5G. Through its Security Fabric architecture, the manufacturer provides End-to-end security for private and public 5G network ecosystems, while providing flexible connectivity and threat intelligence capabilities.

Lightning-fast 5G connectivity for SD-WAN and SASE

5G connectivity provides users and organizations with lightning-fast internet speed while offering lower latency for displaced workers. The FortiExtender 511F-5G wireless WAN provides 5G sub 6Ghz connectivity to power SD-WAN and SASE solutions. Easy to configure and connect to Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution, which provides flexible WAN connectivity for a hybrid WAN to deliver a better user experience. This system also enables 5G connectivity to FortiSASE for thin edges, offering security and inspection of data sent to the cloud and providing ultra-fast and secure wireless WAN connectivity for all types of industries, such as the retail, OT or healthcare sectors, among others.

FortiGate 7121F NGFW – ultra scalable enterprise-grade security

FortiGate 7121F, powered by Fortinet SPUs, has some of the highest performance figures in the industry, including the highest level in the Security Compute Rating, compared to next-generation firewalls from other manufacturers. The Security Compute Rating is a benchmark (performance multiplier) that compares the performance of the FortiGate Network Firewall to the industry average of third-party products in various categories and always within the same price category. Additionally, this firewall is twice the industry average in threat protection and 19 times faster in SSL decryption to eliminate blind spots.