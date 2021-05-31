Fortinet Integrates Secure SD-WAN into Google Cloud NCC | News | Safety

Fortinet integrates Secure SD-WAN into the Google Cloud NCC.

Fortinet has announced the integration of its solution Secure SD-WAN in the Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center (NCC). With this operation, the company extends the benefits of its solution to Google Cloud NCC users to simplify and improve their connection through distributed sites, Google cloud workloads and applications.

In order to John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet: “Global companies around the world are at various tipping points in the cloud migration process. With the integration of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and the Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center (NCC), we are offering customers a unique opportunity to protect the cloud, both at the cloud gate, as well as between clouds and within these. At the same time, Fortinet provides the best quality of application experience, regardless of where the application is deployed. “

Securing Multiple and Hybrid Clouds

More than 90% of companies employ hybrid and multi-cloud, allowing their applications to reside anywhere, from campus to branch office, data center, and cloud. Where these applications reside must be transparent to the end user. This challenges organizations to interconnect applications and data between clouds, data centers, and offices. Achieving this is sometimes at the cost of safety and operational efficiency.

To meet these challenges, the manufacturer offers “a broad coverage of use cases, allowing a seamless, secure and superior quality of experience (QoE) of applications, no matter where the application is deployed,” they say. By integrating with the Google Cloud NCC, it extends the existing capabilities of its Secure SD-WAN solution and cloud access for customers of both companies. This integration allows customers more effectively interconnect applications and workloads running on Google Cloud for hybrid cloud and multi-cloud deployments. In this way, it brings together the best of both worlds, uniting a native cloud from GCP with the best-in-class Secure SD-WAN and Fortinet’s cloud access service. All of this provides a More simplified, automated and operationally efficient cloud migration experience – all accompanied by his expertise in security intelligence and protection through FortiGuard Labs.

Cloud security for Google Cloud

With integration to Google Cloud NCC, Fortinet expands the list of integrations in its adaptive cloud security offering, enabling it to offer more integrated and simplified cloud operations. The provider provides users with complete and first-rate security to Google Cloud-based environments through the following integrations:

•Next Generation FortiGate Firewall on Google Cloud: The FortiGate Next Generation Firewall on Google Cloud offers network and SD-WAN capabilities for organizations of all sizes, with the flexibility to be deployed as a firewall and / or VPN gateway.

•FortiWeb Cloud WAF-as-a-Service: The FortiWeb WAFs are capable of operating in various Google Cloud regions. This enables organizations to purge application traffic within the same region in which their applications reside, addressing performance and regulation concerns, as well as keeping the cost of traffic to a minimum.

• Cloud workload protection with FortiCWP: FortiCWP uses API-level integration into Google Cloud security and management services to monitor and track cloud resources, including their configurations, activity, and traffic flows. FortiCWP also integrates with Google Security Command Center (SCC).

“As customers advance digital transformation, they need streamlined connectivity, reduce operational load, and lower costs without compromising security. By expanding our partnership with Fortinet through its integration with the Network Connectivity Center, we are empowering the transition to the cloud for our customers by simplifying and securing their applications, “he observes Shailesh Shukla, Vice President, Product Management and General Manager for Networking at Google Cloud.