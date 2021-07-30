Fortinet Adds New Endpoint, Network and Cloud Security Services | News | Security

Fortinet has announced the expansion of its FortiCare and FortiGuard security services offering, with the addition of a new service called FortiTrust. The FortiTrust security services They offer user-based licenses for all types of networks, endpoints and clouds, which have traditionally been isolated. Initial service levels are offered for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and identity verification, although the offering will be expanded soon.

To John Maddison, EVP and CMO at Fortinet: “As the digital attack surface expands with billions of perimeters that need to be protected, organizations are struggling to support a broad set of security solutions and disparate services. The dispersion of solutions and services has become too difficult and expensive to manage when they are spread across multiple environments. According to Gartner, organizations are looking for security solutions with integrated service offerings. Fortinet is redefining its service offering by expanding security service options – currently including FortiCare and FortiGuard- with FortiTrust, enabling a unified offering with a flexible consumer licensing model across all networks, endpoints and clouds. “

Specific, FortiTrust provides security services that follow the user across an organization’s entire security platform, enabling organizations to easily manage and protect all formats. Other benefits of the new offer are:

•Flexible, user-based security services licensing, which eliminate the need to track device count or bandwidth consumption and make it easy to calculate the total cost with built-in volume discounts.

•Integrated single license for security services, which incorporates the most required use cases in Fortinet Security Fabric.

•Simple implementation of new security services, which enables users to transition across multiple formats, enabling organizations with hybrid architectures to move from on-premises security to cloud security.

•Ease of options to upgrade and migrate between services.

FortiTrust Access and FortiTrust Identity

FortiTrust’s initial portfolio of services includes FortiTrust Access and FortiTrust Identity with additional service options for SASE, CASB and EPP to be released later. FortiTrust Access enables organizations to deploy Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with user-based licenses. Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is critical to maintaining consistent protection, visibility, and control in today’s hybrid and distributed networks.

ZTNA enables organizations to extend secure application access controls to any user. FortiTrust Access provides organizations with services for ZTNA, including the ZTNA agent and cloud-based orchestration. This elevates Fortinet’s ZTNA solutions, which uniquely identify and classify all users and devices seeking network and application access, regardless of whether they are on or off the network or whether the applications are on the network. on premises (on-premise) or in a cloud environment.

Another service level of this solution is FortiTrust Identity, which offers cloud-based multi-factor authentication for identity verification. Identity complements Access by providing the recommended multi-factor authentication required to control access to applications.

Renewed portfolio

FortiTrust joins the FortiCare and FortiGuard portfolio of security services. Services FortiCare are available for all Fortinet Security Fabric products. It offers three levels of services, Essential, Premium and Elite, all of which provide 24×7 technical support and timely problem resolution. It also provides several tailored product and service options to address the needs of any organization. Through this solution, organizations have access to Fortinet experts to accelerate technology deployment, have reliable assistance through advanced support, and receive proactive attention to maximize the security and performance of Fortinet deployments. .

On the other hand, the services FortiGuard provide organizations with different services linked to their Fortinet devices, allowing a coordinated and consistent defense in real time against cyberattacks. They are adapted to the different customer segments to include the offer of individual services for companies, commercial bundles and packages for SMEs. Leveraging threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs, these services provide a set of AI-based security capabilities that continually assess risks and automatically tune protection across the entire Fortinet Security Fabric.

New updates and additional extensions to these services will be announced shortly.