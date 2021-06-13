Fortinet Accelerates Network Operations with FortiMonitor and FortiAIOps | News | Infrastructures

Fortinet announces two new solutions for accelerate AIOps network operations with FortiMonitor and FortiAIOps. In this way, the company takes network monitoring beyond the Security Fabric architecture to third-party network infrastructures, applications and clouds, providing complete monitoring of the Digital Experience (DEM). With these solutions, it leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models to eliminate manual analysis and correlates data from each perimeter of the network, automating anomaly detection.

In order to John Maddison, Product EVP and CMO, Fortinet “with the launch of FortiMonitor Y FortiAIOps, we continue to build the Fabric Management Center – NOC to offer comprehensive monitoring and automation. This enables organizations to improve the digital experience and their business results. To be successful in digital transformation, network operations teams need to ensure the quality of the user experience in any application, from anywhere. Having the right tools that are integrated into a unified platform for the NOC is key to successfully operating complex and diverse networks. “

Facilitating the Digital Experience Fortinet accelerates network operations with FortiMonitor and FortiAIOps.

Digital transformation requires network teams to ensure the quality of the user experience in all applications with complete visibility. However, the lack of coordination of tools for monitoring LAN, WAN, cloud performance, and security are preventing holistic end-to-end user visibility into the application and adding operational complexity. With multi-layered, distributed and complex networks, root cause analysis (RCA) to solve user experience problems is complicated and takes longer to resolve. Operators take longer to fix user experience issues due to manual operations and processes to apply changes to the network.

Fortinet Fabric Management Center-NOC automates and simplifies network operations

To meet the challenges of the Digital Experience, Fortinet is improving your Fabric Management Center – NOC with FortiMonitor and FortiAIOps in order to simplify the operations of network equipment. With a security-oriented approach to networking, Fortinet Fabric Management Center-NOC provides network teams with an easy way to observe, correlate, and respond across heterogeneous and distributed networks. This simplifies network operations with comprehensive monitoring and automation leveraging years of experience building AI and ML models – processing an average of more than 100 billion network security events per day – now extending to operations. network.

Benefits of new ads

Through this new offering and the existing Fortinet Security Fabric, organizations achieve the following:

Improved visibility: FortiMonitor improves visibility into the Digital Experience by enabling network operations to observe anomalies in user access to the application with broad coverage across device, LAN, WAN, and cloud perimeters.Reduce Mean Time to Identification (MTTI): FortiAIOps reduces MTTI by correlating data from multiple domains on the network to easily locate root causes and anomalies.Increase efficiency: FortiMonitor and FortiSOAR can increase the efficiency of network operations with automation to respond proactively with more than 300 integrations with Fabric-Ready Partners that are part of the Open Fabric Ecosystem.

“IT operations teams are constantly looking for ways to simplify the way they collect, analyze, and respond to ever-increasing amounts of data. New solutions from Fortinet enable these overburdened teams to have better visibility and insight into highly distributed data. to make better decisions about which actions should be automated. Ultimately, this drives operational efficiency by eliminating manual operations and optimizing users’ digital experiences. ” Bob Laliberte, ESG analyst and practice director.