Figures for the 2019 accounting year point to a surplus of around R $ 3.4 million even with investment in professional football of almost R $ 70 million

In times of competition paralysis, it will be increasingly important to know which clubs are minimally in a healthy or controlled financial situation in order to survive in a less “suffered” way the lack of income. And that certainly seems to be the case with Fortaleza.

The club made available on its official website the numbers referring to the financial balance for the year 2019, where, among expenses and revenues that entered the coffers of Leão do Pici, a surplus was registered at around R $ 3.4 million. This number shows an evolution compared to the scenario of a year before, when the team recorded a deficit of R $ 1.5 million.

The biggest sources of revenue registered by Fortaleza follow an existing trend in Brazilian football, since they come from TV rights (R $ 31 million) and also from the partner-supporter program, a modality that earned R $ 18.6 million in 2019 .

Regarding the investments made by the club with gross revenue of R $ 108.6 million (an amount well above the R $ 48.3 million obtained in 2018), the amount that was invested only considering professional football: R $ 69.3 million.

To get an idea of ​​the disparity with other sectors specified in the balance sheet, the second most expensive expense for the club was with the administrative sector, budgeted at R $ 13.1 million.

