The under-20 team of Fortaleza would debut in the Ceará Championship in May, but, due to the pandemic of COVID-19, the expectation of playing the first competition of the year was for later. Category trainer Marconne Montenegro and other members of the coaching staff are working with athletes on a daily basis so that they do not lose physical, psychological and nutritional conditioning in the quarantine. In an interview for the club’s official website, he talked about the next steps for the Steel Tricolor in the under-20 as well as issues such as the philosophy of the game implemented at the base. Check out:



Preparation and expectation for the season



‘We are looking for more athletes with experience in major national competitions, who stand out in their respective teams and who, despite being young, may be working with a professional team. That was the profile we established to form a very strong and high level team ‘.

Technical commission work with athletes and families during the pandemic



‘During this period, we were concerned with developing an individualized training program that involved the departments of physical preparation, physiology and the technical committee in general. We are talking daily with all athletes and requesting that, through videos, show their work being done, always cherishing the health of each one of them ‘.

‘All departments that make up the base category are available to athletes, whether in the physical, technical, nutritional, and mainly in the psychology part, not only just for the athletes, but for their families as well, because it is a moment difficult for everyone ‘.

Game philosophy



‘Undoubtedly, the U-20 team’s game philosophy has to be mirrored in the professional model, who is a winner and has won many titles in the past two years. Fortaleza traditionally form tough teams, who do not surrender during the entire game and who seek to propose the game, without being left behind waiting for the opponent to attack ‘.

‘These characteristics also match my philosophy. I like a well played football, a team that is in control of possession of the ball, that has good technique and presses the opponent on his field, that seeks to score goals and steal the ball next to the opposing goal, in addition to maintaining a compactness and a good defensive transition ‘.

