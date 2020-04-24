Fortaleza made available today (23) the biggest promotion that the club has ever made to its fan members. Until the 30th of April, the first 500 people who join one of the available plans may have a discount of up to 40% on the total value and will still be entitled to the team’s new shirt, Tradition 2020, as soon as it is launched.

Marcelo Paz, president of the club, spoke about the initiative stressing the importance of the measure. As much for the question of the incentive to add new members as well as the arrival of an important revenue in a period of interruption of the tournaments due to the pandemic of COVID-19:

– Due to the time of the pandemic, adhesions to the partner decreased due to an uncertainty regarding the return of the games, so we decided to make a move to generate a greater number of adhesions, bringing a great benefit to the fans who join at that moment. This is the biggest promotion ever made in the club’s history for membership, also aiming to bring an important cash flow to Fortaleza during this period that many revenues ceased to exist.

Thus, the Leão Fiel plan, for example, which costs R $ 779.88 annually, can be purchased for up to R $ 467.28. The promotion will be valid until April 30 and will be valid for the first 500 registrations.

Check below the conditions to receive discounts:



– Cash payment: 40% discount + 2020 Tradition Shirt (when launched)

– Payment up to six times by credit card: 30% discount

– Payment up to 12 times by credit card: 20% discount

