On May 3, 2015, the Fortress won the Ceará Championship by drawing with Ceara by 2 to 2, with the right to goal in additions. On the five-year anniversary of the conquest, Leão do Pici found a creative way to celebrate the exciting title amid the coronavirus pandemic. Next Sunday, Tricolor will promote Super Live #CassianoDay, which will include the participation of former players, singers and comedians.

The name of the event is in honor of striker Cassiano, who scored the title of the 2015 Cearense Championship. On that occasion, Fortaleza needed a draw to become champion, since they had won the first leg by 2 to 1. decision, Tricolor opened the scoring with Daniel Sobralense, but took the turn of Ceará at the end of the game. At 47 minutes of the second half, Cassiano took advantage of the cross in the area and kicked his right leg to guarantee the 40th conquest of the state of Leão do Pici.

Fortaleza won the 2015 Ceará Championship when they tied with Ceará in the 47th minute (Photo: Divulgation / Fortaleza)

The celebration starts at 1 pm on TV Leão, Fortaleza’s official YouTube channel, and ends at 8 pm. The event will feature musical attractions such as Tony Guerra and Banda Maximize-se, as well as comedians Aluísio Jr and Papudinho. Some athletes who won the title, such as Corrêa, Lima, Everton, Adalberto, Tinga and Cassiano himself will also participate.

The event will also be an opportunity for Tricolor fans to help raise funds for the maintenance of youth teams, women’s football and club employees during the coronavirus pandemic. A symbolic ticket will be available for purchase on the Fortaleza website, for R $ 5.00.

“The initiative came from a provocation by President Marcelo Paz, who saw the news of a virtual game held in the German fourth division and asked us to create something in this sense. We made a mixture of this style with the display of a remarkable game for the fans of the Fortaleza, aligned to live with the sale of symbolic tickets. It is something that people have enjoyed watching and that we normally do not have time to do “, explained the marketing director of Fortaleza, Marcel Pinheiro.

