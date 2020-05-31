Football remains stationary in Brazil, but this Saturday was a party day for the supporter of Fortress. In live broadcast on his official channel, Leão launched his Tradition uniform for the new season.

Once again, the material is made by the club’s own brand. As the name already suggests, the shirt continues with traditional thick horizontal stripes in red and blue, in addition to thinner lines in white. The Lion’s mantle still features details on the collar and brings other news.

The broadcast included music, comedians, former players of Leão do Pici and memories of the 2019 Northeast Cup title. Who also participated was the club president, Marcelo Paz, who spoke about the planning for the making of the new uniform and highlighted the importance of the tricolor crowd.

“The symbol of this shirt was made with great care, in a different way. I can only thank the fans of Fortaleza. It is great. Everything that it can show that it is great, it shows. It arrives together, either live , promotion or partner. The shirt sold more than a thousand in a blind purchase.

Even before the launch broadcast started, there were already 1000 shirts purchased in the pre-sale, according to the club. With businesses closed due to the covid-19 pandemic, Fortaleza is betting on sales through its official website.

# Tradição2020: A shirt that carries the entire history of the Brazilian Champion and current Champion from Ceará and the Northeast. ⠀ Get yours ➡️ https://t.co/YNHFndsTIs pic.twitter.com/dUNDIBEFfH – Fortaleza EC (from 🏡) (@FortalezaEC) May 30, 2020

Sports Gazette