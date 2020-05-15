Defender, who has a contract with Leão until the end of the year, projects higher flights to Leão during the season

The forced stoppage in activities due to the Coronavirus does not concern Jackson in relation to the recent hegemony of Fortaleza compared to clubs in the Northeast. Tricolor is the current champion of Ceará, of the Northeast Cup and was the best placed in the region in the Brazilian Championship of 2019, ranking ninth with 53 points conquered. ‘I believe that it doesn’t bother us at all. We have a way of playing, and even with this period of inactivity, we know the way Rogério likes to work, and we will defend these titles when everything goes back to normal, ‘he said, who amended:

Leonardo Moreira / Fortaleza

Photo: Lance!

‘We demonstrate that we are the best team in the Northeast with numbers. Last year we were the best placed in the Brazilian among the northeastern teams. And why not dream about even bigger things this year? Even in this difficult period that we are going through because of the pandemic, I can tell you that the cast is committed and doing all possible work to look for big things this year ‘.

Jackson belongs to Bahia and is on loan at Fortaleza until the end of this season. His link with the Bahian club also ends in December 2020. That is, from the middle of this year, the defender can already sign a pre-contract with another team.

The athlete is currently in Cuiabá, in Mata Grosso. He continues doing the physical preparation work stipulated by Fortaleza and believes that he will be at a good level when returning to activities. Even so, Jackson supports the change in the substitution rule that allows for up to five exchanges this season.

‘Virtual training with the club is helping me a lot. I believe that after returning to the normal routine, I should be 50 to 60% of my physical condition. I think this change in the rule is important, even for mothers who are physically and technically good. This will be good for the show too ‘, he added.

See too:

The undefeated teams that didn’t take the cup